On Erasmus Zinkeng’s coffin there is an impersonal phrase, in Spanish, that doesn’t mean much to his family in Cameroon. “You were love and joy for all your family. You will always live in our hearts. We love you, your relatives”, says the text with the dates of birth and death: December 18, 1992- February 15, 2023.

The date of death also resonates as that of the greatest tragedy for migrants who cross through the Darien jungle between Colombia and Panama. And the message on the coffin is a symbol of frustration for his family who, five months later, are still fighting for the repatriation of the remains.

The last time Jude Zinkeng spoke to his brother was February 14, 2023. Erasmus, a lawyer and the youngest of a Cameroonian family, was at the Lajas Blancas de Darién Migration Reception Station (ERM) in Panama after crossing the jungle. Over the phone, he told him that the next day he would get on a bus authorized by the Panamanian government to take migrants to the north of the country, on the border with Costa Rica.

After surviving the jungle, Erasmus felt closer to the United States, where his brother Jude was already. A yearning similar to that of thousands of migrants who cross this dangerous route, which 200,000 people have crossed this year alone.

The vehicle left for the Los Planes Immigration Reception Station (ERM), in the township of Gualaca, in the province of Chiriquí. But arriving there, at dawn, it crashed for reasons that are still unclear. 39 people died, 37 of them migrants of different nationalities and two Panamanians.

Now thirty-one migrants from Venezuela, Ecuador and Colombia, including survivors and relatives of the deceased, are grouped in two lawsuits, one to claim payment for the bus insurance and another against the Panamanian government. Janneth Vásquez, the lawyer who defends this group, says that the vehicle was overcrowded, its capacity was for 44 people and it was carrying 66. “It was in terrible condition. Everything indicates that it was a mechanical failure,” says Vásquez.

Two weeks ago, a group of survivors participated in the reconstruction of the accident and provided evidence before continuing on their way. The defense awaits the results of the experts and advances in an economic mediation with the insurer. “The treatment by the Government of migrants has been disastrous. There are still three migrants from that accident in a shelter and it is difficult for them to be treated as victims, ”she adds.

The investigation

Relatives of Haitians who died in the accident gave a power of attorney to a lawyer, but did not become plaintiffs. And, alone, there are Africans, like Jude. For him, the first of a family from Cameroon to immigrate to the United States, everything has been chaos and depression ever since. “The way in which the Panamanian government treated my brother’s body and handled the situation was inhumane, without compassion. I went through a lot of paperwork, almost 45 days to get to Erasmus’s body and find that they didn’t preserve it,” he says.

When the accident occurred, no one confirmed whether Erasmus was among the injured or the dead. As he could, he contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and local hospitals. But he did not dare to do it with his embassy, ​​for fear of being persecuted by the Government, he assures. “My brother had participated in politics in our country, where there is an armed conflict in the English-speaking regions. He had been arrested and attacked. When they released him, he felt that it was time to leave because his life was threatened and so he went through the jungle, ”Jude says by phone. Days passed until the Cameroonian embassy in Brasilia (Brazil) published a statement confirming the death of two Cameroonians who were traveling on the bus.

However, silence followed after that, Jude says. Weeks later he received a call from the Panamanian government: he had until March 14 to carry out the necessary procedures and repatriate the remains of his brother to Cameroon. In the middle of the duel, he had to prove that she was his relative and, since he did not get a lawyer to represent him, he hired the funeral home, Memorial International, to which he gave a power of attorney to claim his brother and repatriate him.

The problem is that the remains were in such a state of decomposition that no airlines accepted them. Jude claims that it was improper storage of the body. “My problem is with the Government that did not preserve the body and delivered it to the funeral home when it was already decomposed.” By that time, he claims, he had already paid $7,500 in repatriation attempts.

The hardest part was telling his parents that the youngest of the family had been buried in a cemetery in Panama and without their traditions. Jude insists that they get them back and that someone give them answers for all the money they paid. “My brother did not choose to die. The Government of Panama decided to transport migrants in those buses and he paid, it is not that they transported them for free”.

The prosecutor in the case, Melisa Navarro, says that the causes of the accident have not yet been determined, that no one has been formally linked and that there was a solemn burial of 13 deceased in the accident who had not been identified or claimed. The prosecutor clarifies that this is not the case of the young man from Cameroon, whose arrangement was made directly with the funeral home. “Our job as the Public Ministry was to collect and identify the bodies. We don’t handle airline policies,” she said. Until closing, the funeral home had not responded to the questions sent by this newspaper.

Five months after the accident that marked the migration in Panama, Erasmus’s family is still in limbo. “My life has never been the same since that day. I spent over a month trying to get his body from the government and they had no communication or compassion which made me depressed. Erasmus was my only brother”.

