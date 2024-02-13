The World Government Summit 2024 continues its second day and continues until February 14 in Dubai under the slogan “Foreseeing the Governments of the Future.”

On its second day, which began today, the summit will witness the presence of a number of heads of state, including His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the friendly Republic of Turkey, who is participating in a session entitled Dialogue with the Guest of Honor, the President of the Turkish Republic. His Excellency William Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya, will also deliver a keynote speech. During the second day, and the same day witnesses the participation of His Excellency Sadyr Japarov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic, during a main session.

Also speaking during a key session on the second day of the summit will be His Excellency Mohamed Moiso, President of the Republic of Maldives, His Excellency Prithvera Jasing Rupun, President of the Republic of Mauritius, His Excellency Wavell Ramka Lawan, President of the Republic of Seychelles, and His Excellency Andry Rajoelina, President of the Republic of Madagascar.

The second day of the summit will witness the participation of His Excellency Edi Rama, Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania, and Mr. Tony Blair, former Prime Minister of Britain, during a session entitled “Can Technology Shape the Future of Nations?”

During the second day of the summit, His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Vice President of the World Government Summit Foundation, interviews Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAl, in a session entitled A Dialogue with the Developer of ChatGPT.

During the second day of the summit, His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, will speak about the education crisis and how governments empower future generations, with the participation of Her Excellency Kristina Kallas, Minister of Education and Research of the Republic of Estonia, Raj Ishambadi, President of the Illinois Institute of Technology, and Joe Leimandt. Director of Alpha.School.

The second day of the World Government Summit will witness a number of sessions that seek to develop innovative solutions to future challenges, through strategic plans that contribute to guiding policies and setting priorities in an optimal manner.

Under the title “Will Artificial Intelligence Lead Us to the End of the World?” Dr. Yann LeCun, Turing Award winner, is Vice President and Chief AI Scientist at Meta. While the session of His Excellency Mokhtar Diop, Director General of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), revolves around development finance: Is it the solution?

On the second day of the summit, a session entitled “A Regional Vision for Future Opportunities and Challenges” will be organized, which brings together His Excellency Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, and His Excellency Jassim Al-Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf.

The second day also includes a group of sessions that address the design of future cities, under the title “The New Face of Cities and Features of Comprehensive Development,” speaking by Achim Steiner, Director of the United Nations Development Programme, in a session entitled “What is the Balance Equation between Urbanism and Greening in Cities?” Michael Mehaffey, a scientist and expert in the field of cities, will participate. As for the session “How do we design eternal cities? Lessons from history,” the session will witness the participation of Kochakorn Vorakom, CEO of Porous City Network, and Professor Carlo Ratti, Director of the Senseable City Lab at MIT, while Jobin Bigert, Founder and CEO, will participate. Joby Aviation asked, “Does the future of mobility lie in the sky?”

The second day will also witness a number of sessions revolving around geopolitical transformations, with a keynote speech on this topic delivered by His Excellency Rashid Meredov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, while Professor Ian Begg from the London School of Economics and Political Science answers the question: “Will the world survive in The next century?”, while His Excellency Sebastian Kurz, the Thirtieth Chancellor of the Republic of Austria, and Professor George Papa Constantinou, Dean of Executive Education at the European University Institute, participate in a session entitled “Between Globalism and Nationalism… Paths and Strategies of Future Governments.”

While a number of sessions on the second day look at the future prospects of science, they opened with the title “Intellectual Creativity…the Currency of Our Next Age.” Dr. speaks. Dario Gil, Vice President and Director of Research at IBM, while participating in the session entitled “Major Achievements and Breakthroughs in Science… A Conversation with Nobel Laureates”, Michael Levitt, Nobel Prize Laureate in Chemistry (2013) and Sir Richard J. Roberts, Nobel Prize winner in Physiology (1993).

In a session entitled “Governing Scientific Discovery… Our New Global Goal,” Thomas Cahill, founder of Newpath, and Jim Breyer, founder and CEO of Breyer Capital, will speak.

Within the second day of the summit, a number of sessions will be organized with the participation of heads of international organizations, decision-makers and government leaders, under the title “Are we moving towards endless sources of energy?” His Excellency Rafael Grossi, Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, speaks, while His Excellency Haitham Al-Ghais, Secretary-General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), answers during a session on the question “Will the world economy remain dependent on oil?” and about global transformations in the future of the energy sector. A session is held by His Excellency Saeed. Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority. While Her Excellency Dilma Rousseff, President of the New Development Bank, answers the question: How can governments benefit from the lessons of the past to invest in the future? While His Excellency Faisal Al Bannai, Secretary General of the Advanced Technology Research Council and Chairman of the Council, answers the question: AI71 management asked about the question: “Will governments succeed in keeping up with the boom in artificial intelligence?”

It is worth noting that the current edition of the World Government Summit explores future opportunities and challenges and the most prominent challenges facing the world on a number of pressing issues. It also discusses ways to reach common visions to advance government work, strengthen cooperation between world governments, exchange experiences, and focus on inspiring stories and models in government work. It left positive impacts and brought about a real change in the reality of its countries and societies.

The World Government Summit brings together 120 government delegations and more than 85 international and regional organizations and global institutions, in addition to an elite group of global thought leaders and experts, in the presence of more than 4,000 participants.

In its new session, the summit includes 6 main themes and 15 global forums that discuss major global future trends and transformations in more than 110 main dialogue and interactive sessions, in which 200 international figures, including presidents, ministers, experts, thinkers and future makers, speak, in addition to holding more than 23 ministerial meetings and executive sessions. In the presence of more than 300 ministers.