The second day of the first stage of the World Baja Cup “Russia – Northern Forest 2021” took place on February 6 in the Leningrad region. Racers competed in 20-degree frost and blizzard.

“A gorgeous rally site, but nothing was visible. Blizzard, snow. White canvas. You can’t see where the turn is, nothing. You just go by touch. Sometimes you even drive up to a turn and do not understand whether it is a turn or not, ”shared the current winner of the World Baja Cup Vladimir Vasiliev.

The passage of the first special stage turned out to be especially difficult – it was not easy for even the most experienced riders to overcome it.

“According to all forecasts, there shouldn’t be a snowstorm, but a really strong snowstorm started in the morning, and we go to the first special stage with bulldozers, clearing all this snowy mess. The thorn does not finish deeply, the saber does not hold, because the snow is very thick. In short, a nightmare, “- said navigator Alexei Kuzmich.

He added that the forest was very slippery and the crew avoided collisions with trees several times.

“Russia – Northern Forest 2021” is the only snow and ice baja in the world. The competition takes place in the modern Igora Drive complex. Spectator special stages are located near the complex.

The day before, on February 5, the first stage of the Baja World Cup started. The competition was started by the “Northern Forest” race. The winners of the world and Russian racing series and championships take part in the competition; crews from Germany, Poland, France, Latvia, Belgium, Italy came to the competition.

The race will end on February 7th. In three days, pilots will have to drive more than 700 km.