Azerbaijan refused to immediately take part within the Russian strategic command-staff train Kavkaz-2020. This was reported by the Ministry of Protection of the Republic, experiences TASS…

However, Baku plans to ship its observers to the workouts. Thus, Azerbaijan turned the second nation to refuse to take part within the maneuvers.

On August 30, the Indian Ministry of Protection confirmed its refusal to take part within the “Caucasus-2020”. The rationale for this step within the army division was referred to as the coronavirus pandemic and the difficulties brought on by its penalties, together with the group of logistics. New Delhi has already notified Moscow of the choice, noting that Russia and India stay shut and privileged strategic companions.

The Kavkaz-2020 command-staff train will happen in September this 12 months in southern Russia. Earlier it was deliberate to contain teams from six nations, together with the SCO and CSTO member states, within the workouts.