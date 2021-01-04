According to media reports, Moderna’s corona vaccine is to be approved this Monday – earlier than planned. Germany has ordered tens of millions of doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany : The Vaccination start against Corona * runs slowly and with mishaps.

: The runs slowly and with mishaps. Doctors, politicians and business representatives demand more faster vaccine against that Coronavirus * .

against that . Now it should vaccine from the American manufacturer Moderna approved faster than expected.

Munich / Amsterdam – Movement comes in the slow Corona vaccination start?

Like the news agency AFP reported, the Coronavirus vaccine * from the American manufacturer Moderna still this Monday in the European Union (EU) be allowed.

Coronavirus vaccinations in Germany: Moderna vaccine against Corona should now be approved

According to picture should actually only be discussed on Wednesday about the remedy. The European Medicines Agency EMA have the deliberations on the Moderna vaccine preferred, but it is now called.

In the past few days there has been some sharp criticism of the planning and organization of the Covid-19 *Vaccinations in the EU and especially in Germany given.

#BREAKING EU medicines watchdog says could decide later Monday whether to authorize Moderna coronavirus vaccine pic.twitter.com/PBgXWDC6J3 – AFP News Agency (@AFP) January 4, 2021

Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) * defended himself by pointing out that too little vaccine is currently being produced and therefore cannot be adequately supplied. From said Moderna vaccine Has Germany according to Medical journal initially ordered 50.5 million vaccine doses to contain the insidious lung disease.

Coronavirus vaccinations in Germany: Markus Söder calls for more vaccine to end lockdown

Had the evening before Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) * at Picture live declared it the long one hard corona lockdown only give “because there is too little vaccine”.

Söder had also said that, for example, in Bavaria half of the currently available Vaccine need to be held back to already Vaccinated to be able to administer the second dose on time.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: Corona vaccination start is very sluggish

Politicians, physicians, business representatives – many experts and observers recently had the production and procurement of more Coronavirus vaccine urged to take pressure off the organization of vaccinations. At the beginning of Covid 19 vaccination starts in Germany there had been a number of breakdowns.