The Investigation Court number 2 of Yecla has exonerated a businessman from this town of the debt of more than 400,000 euros that he had with different organizations and creditors, after invoking the Second Chance Law, an administrative process that allows an individual or The self-employed person can cancel his debts if he proves a series of conditions that, at specific moments, led him to an extreme situation.

The process has been managed through the Ciezano lawyer Fernando García de Ángela and the company GDA Lex. The businessman, with a wife and children, ended up in a very complicated personal situation, since he had to get into debt by maintaining bank loans with former creditors and public bodies. The debt exceeded 400,000 euros. The lawyer points out that “there were other unreported debts, of which he has also been exonerated and that could amount to another 300,000 euros more.”

García de Ángela explains that this man, “after an ordeal that has lasted several years, is working as an employee in the agricultural sector.” He says that he “was forced into an insolvency situation as a result of the 2008 crisis, as happened with hundreds of thousands of small businessmen throughout Spain.” The lawyer recalls that “those events led some of these entrepreneurs to serious health problems and even, in the most extreme cases, to suicide.” It emphasizes that this law, created in 2015 and recently modified, “is now more accessible to everyone, since thanks to it thousands of families can solve their financial situation and start again without debt, although it is still susceptible to improvements in terms of equal treatment between the credits of public bodies and those of individuals”.

In this sense, to have access to it, you must be a natural person, have more than one creditor, be insolvent, have no record of socioeconomic crimes, be a debtor in good faith, owe no more than five million euros and not have rejected a job in the last four years.