Monterey is building a new project to meet his goals in the tournament Opening 2023 of the MX League. The board headed by José Antonio ‘Tato’ Noriega made the difficult decision to dismiss Víctor Manuel Vucetich, despite the records and the super leadership achieved in the regular phase of the contest.
Fernando Ortiz is in charge of leading Rayados in this new stage and defining the ups and downs for the following semester. The first official loss of Monterrey for the Apertura 2023 was Duvan Vergaraelement that went on loan to Santos Laguna.
According to the most recent journalistic reports, Rayados is close to confirming his second loss for the next tournament. Is about Maximilian Mezaan element that has been key to the Sultana del Norte team since her arrival in January 2019.
Maximiliano Meza has been at the albiazul institution for four years, he has almost 200 games with this club and 29 goals. According to a report by Fox Sports, the Argentine midfielder could leave Monterrey in this summer market.
In the event that the Rayados and Meza board of directors do not reach an agreement, this would become the second casualty for Opening 2023.
The Transfermarkt site indicates that Maxi’s contract expires in December 2023. Some reports indicate that the player and the board are far from reaching an agreement for a new link, so the end of him as a Rayados player would be near.
To extend the contract, Meza would be requesting more money and bonuses, however, the Monterrey club is not willing to comply with these demands and is preparing for the midfielder’s departure.
