🚨🤠 This week there were talks between Maxi Meza / Agent with Monterrey for its renewal.

NO agreement yet: Rayados does NOT expect to pay more for the signing. Nor increase bonuses.

They are already prepared for their possible departure.

Meeting in next days to define your future. pic.twitter.com/sSx4dYNuqC

— Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) June 10, 2023