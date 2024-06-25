The investigation may open a second case against the ex-head of the Dagestan region Omarov

The investigation is deciding whether to initiate a second criminal case against the former head of the Sergokalinsky district of Dagestan, Magomed Omarov, whose two sons and nephew participated in the terrorist attack on the territory of the republic. This is reported by RIA News.

The ex-official is suspected of aiding terrorism. Currently, security forces are still conducting an investigation into him.

Earlier on July 25, it was reported that Omarov was detained under an article of the Criminal Code providing for liability for petty hooliganism. During interrogation, he admitted that he knew about his sons’ commitment to radical ideas – some of his eight children had been Wahhabis for several years.

On the evening of June 23, armed militants attacked two Orthodox churches and attacked a synagogue in Derbent, while at the same time terrorists fired at a traffic police post in Makhachkala. 21 people became victims of the terrorist attacks. The condition of seven more victims is assessed as serious.