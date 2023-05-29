In the Volgograd region, 781 people have suffered from tick bites since the beginning of the season. Of these, 176 people were bitten by ticks in the last week.

The second resident of Volgograd contracted Lyme disease. These are the data of the regional department of Rospotrebnadzor, which leads IA NovostiVolgograd.Ru.

The consequences of ixodid tick-borne borreliosis, known as Lyme disease, can be the development of polyarthritis, heart and liver diseases, skin lesions, and chronic damage to the central nervous system.

The first case of Lyme disease this year was recorded in the Surovikinsky district. The child fell ill after being bitten by a tick.

Earlier, on May 26, it was reported that 1223 people suffered from tick bites in the Krasnoyarsk Territory during the week. Among them, 232 children. The most dangerous zones are the vicinity of Krasnoyarsk, the Snezhnitsa station and the Stolby reserve.