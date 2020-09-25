Highlights: Sukhbir Singh Badal announced, Shiromani Akali Dal broke alliance with ADA

MP Harsimrat Kaur had resigned from the Modi government regarding the Kisan Bill

Sukhbir Singh Badal said that formal announcement has been made that the alliance is broken

Chandigarh

The Shiromani Akali Dal was continuously angry with the Center about the farmers bill. At the same time, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh made it clear in a media interaction on Saturday that his party is no longer part of the National Democratic Alliance. Sukhbir Singh Badal said that it has been decided on behalf of many members of the party. It is now formalized that the alliance is broken.

Before this decision, Sukhbir Singh Badal had targeted the Modi government on Friday. Sukhbir Singh Badal had said, “During the Second World War, America shook Japan with an atomic bomb. An Akali Dal bomb (Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s resignation) has shaken Prime Minister Narendra Modi. For two months no one was saying a word on the farmers, but now 5-5 ministers are speaking on it.



Demonstration of farmers continues

In Amritsar, Punjab, the ‘Rail Stop’ campaign is going on by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Samiti. This protest is being held against the Farmers Bill. Prior to this decision by Sukhbir Singh Badal, the committee’s general secretary SS Pandher had said, ‘The Akali Dal is not taking a clear stand. They are still trying to stay in the coalition and are doing politics. ‘