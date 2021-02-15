The victory over Huesca made Sevilla’s scoreboard skyrocket to 45. This figure means that Lopetegui’s team is the second best Seville in history at this point in the championship, only surpassed by one point by the team that Sampaoli coached in 2016/17. However, the current Sevilla is still alive in the three competitions that it disputes, while that one was removed very early from the Copa del Rey.

These numbers justify, in part, that Sevilla was seen as one of the candidates to fight for the league title. But the classification insists on contradicting this bet, since the second best Seville in history single may be fourth behind Atlético, Real Madrid and Barcelona. Despite bordering on perfection, the economic inequalities of the League only allow those from Nervión to opt for the title of “champion of the rest.”

In 2007 Sevilla was in the fight for the League until the last day despite scoring two points less after 22 games. If you look back, you can see that Sevilla has accumulated 50 games since the competition was resumed last June. In this period 34 triumphs have been harvested that place the Nervión team as the team with the highest percentage of First Division victories. And despite everything single may be fourth …