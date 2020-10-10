English football is another story, despite the fact that this does not always translate into successes at a European level. Perhaps because the greats are not light years away from other colossi on the continent. But the The middle zone and, above all, the silver category show that there is a huge economic differential. What happened to him Leeds United it is one more example of a certainty. After ascending, signed Rodrigo Moreno, from Valencia, for 30 million euros. Could Cádiz sign Carlvert-Lewin? Could Huesca sign Raúl Jiménez or Adama Traoré? And Elche Maddison or Vardy? It seems utopian, but the opposite does happen.

The television distributions and the economic potential of the entities make the Championship, by far, the best Second Division of the five major European leagues. In addition, it does so with figures that are difficult to assimilate in comparison. Transfermarkt estimates a total market value of 1,160,000,000 or, which is the same, just under 50 million euros per workforce. Three clubs, in fact, exceed 100 ‘kilos’ in value: Bournemouth, Watford and Norwich. Although AS made a report on the enormous potential of LaLiga SmartBank, after managing to tie the entities to their big stars in the coronavirus market, the level of the English is considerably higher.

Although it is true that the English market closes on October 16, although only transactions between clubs of the same Federation are allowed, the majority of those who continue in the ‘B’ of British football are expected to continue until, at least, the winter market. In the ideal eleven, Butland I would defend the goal, with Rico, Cook and Mepham accompanying in defense. The right back would be owned by Max aarons, who will play in the Second Division after being one of Barcelona’s options to replace Nelson Semedo’s loss. In front, Hughes, Cantwell, King and Joao Pedro they will be essential in the championship. The most recognizable name of the lineup for the national soccer fan is Jefferson Lerma, who shone in Levante and will now be one category below. Ismaila Sarr, from Watford, is sought by Manchester United, although the offer does not convince his current club.

Beyond the fact that the previously written names are not entirely recognizable for the standard fan, the truth is that the Championship has dozens and dozens of players valued at more than five million euros. Spain, on the other hand, barely counts them on the fingers of one hand and the vast majority are from those recently descended clubs. from LaLiga Santander. This is how they mark it the 158.4 million from Bournemouth; the 138.35 from Watford; the 127.73 of the Norwich; or the 59.45 of the Bristol City. What’s more, the sum of the four is already higher than the total market value of the squads of the 22 Second Division teams. In Spain, Espanyol and its € 81.10M would be the only one to compete with the British colossi.

Ismaila Sarr, in a match with Watford.

DAVID KLEIN (REUTERS)



What about the rest of the big leagues?

The general discredit to the Spanish championship due to the low number of goals and the failures (with the exception of Sevilla) in European competitions is partially offset by the level of the Second Division. Beyond the great equality that always governs the 42 days, there are more and more level footballers who take out their claws in defense of the national scene. Espanyol, without going any further, has Embarba, Raúl de Tomás, Darder or the ‘Monito’ Vargas on staff. Marc Rocawas actually going to stay on the squad, but Bayern Munich ended up taking it for about 15 million euros.

Not only Espanyol triumphs on paper. Leganés, Mallorca, Rayo Vallecano or Las Palmas also have prestigious players in their ranks. He Girona has managed to retain Stuani, an indisputable international who has been in the orbit of great clubs years ago. He Almeria, meanwhile, take advantage of the sheikh’s project to sign footballers with a poster: the last day arrived Sadiq, previously Makaridze, Chumi, Centelles, Robertone, Joao Carvalho … In addition, he closed the sale of his great talent Darwin Núñez for 25 ‘kilos’.

Everything for an average value per squad of 20,375,000, less than half of what the Championship marks, but ahead of the rest of the championships. The B series has an average of 18,939,500 and closely follows Spain. Outside the podium, the Bundesliga 2 has a market value of 18,939,500 per team. The one that loses in this register is, by far, the French Second Division, with 15,319,000 in narrated statistics.

The average market value of the Second European Divisions