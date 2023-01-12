It took a day for the White House to shed some light, not all, on the new batch of documents classified from their times as second of Barack Obama, that Joe Biden, today president, was six years old after leaving office still in his power, despite the fact that the law prohibits it. It is about “a small amount” of “personal and political documents”, according to what lawyer Richard Sauber said in a statement on Thursday. “All but one were in the garage of the President’s residence in Wilmington. [Delaware]”. That “one” was waiting in “an adjacent room.”

The text, of a paragraph, leaves many unknowns unanswered. On the one hand, because for some reason some of them are classified documents. On the other, because the Biden Administration has not wanted to reveal when they met or what they are about, even briefly. It is known that, in November, the president’s lawyers found another batch of papers in a Washington office, a dozen, also classified, they began to comb other places in search of more documents that the Democratic leader could improperly keep . The news that they had found a second package was announced on Wednesday by NBC. It is clear that his private home in Wilmington, the home he reveres and where he spends a considerable amount of his weekends away from the White House, is not just any place.

New details about the discovery of the second group of Biden papers They increase the pressure on the president of the United States, who has been trying all week to minimize the damage of the revelation, made public on Monday, that he was improperly keeping another batch of documents, the first, in an office of the international policy analysis laboratory called Penn Biden Center. Those offices he used in a personal capacity during the time between his departure from the vice presidency in 2017 and the campaign that took him to the White House in 2020.

Among those ten items, there are memoranda from the US intelligence services and material on hot geopolitical relations, such as those of Washington with Ukraine, Iran or the United Kingdom. US law requires that presidential records be preserved and, classified or not, made available to the National Archives after leaving office.

The fact that Biden kept a second lot in his private home worsens the comparisons of his case with that of Donald Trump, whose residence in Mar-a-Lago (Florida) was searched in the summer by the FBI, where the former president took a amount, much higher, yes, of papers when leaving the White House: there were 325, of which 60 were classified. Trump also refused to hand over those documents, and the Department of Justice is investigating him for “obstruction.” .

Beyond the obvious differences, Biden is haunted, after all, by the way he reacted. In an interview for the program 60 minutes issued last September, said the following: “How is it possible for that to happen? How can someone be so irresponsible? [Al saber de su existencia] I thought: what data was there that could compromise the sources and methods? I mean the names of the people who helped… It’s just… it’s totally irresponsible.”

On Tuesday, Biden, on an official visit to Mexico City to meet his Mexican counterpart, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, spoke about the first finding. He said he was “surprised” to learn that there were documents from that stage in a closet in an office that he gave private use to. He assured that confidential information is taken seriously and that he does not know the content of said documents.

“They found some documents in a box, in a locked cabinet, and as soon as they did, they realized that there were several classified documents in that box. And they did what they had to: immediately call the Archives [Nacionales] and hand them over. I was informed about this discovery and I was surprised to learn that there are government records that were taken to that office, but I don’t know what is in the documents,” added the US president. “My lawyers have delivered the boxes to the Archives [Nacionales], and we are fully cooperating with the review. I hope it ends soon and it will be time to give more details.

