Highlights: Amid tensions with China, 3-4 more Rafale fighter aircraft will soon increase the strength of Indian Air Force

Ambala airbase may reach second consignment of 3 to 4 Rafale fighter jets by first week of November

India had its first consignment of 5 Rafale fighter jets on 29 July, was inducted into the Air Force on 10 September

new Delhi

The Indian Air Force is soon to receive a second consignment of Rafale fighter jets amidst ongoing tension with China over LAC. 3-4 Rafale fighter jets will arrive at the Air Force’s Ambala base in Haryana in the first week of November. The first batch of 5 Rafale fighter jets arrived in India on 29 July and were formally inducted into the Air Force on 10 September.

A team of Air Force is present in France for preparations

Sources associated with the government said, “The second consignment of 3-4 Rafale aircraft is going to come to India from France by the first week of November. Preparations are going on for this. The Indian Air Force has already sent one of its teams to France to take stock of these preparations and speed up the process.

Air Force will soon have 8-9 Rafale amid tension with China

“With the induction of these aircraft, the Air Force will comprise 8-9 Rafale fighter jets which will be fully ready for use in a few days in view of the present tensions,” the sources said. India’s 5 Rafale fighter aircraft are already fully ready for use at any time. Not only this, they have also been deployed in view of the strained Ladakh.

Rafale fighter aircraft became part of Indian Air Force

Air force pilots are taking training in France

Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Projects) Air Vice Marshal N. An Air Force team led by Tiwari is currently in France. The team is reviewing preparations to send the second batch of Rafale fighter jets to India, deploying necessary munitions and equipment and training of selected pilots. By March 2021 in France, Indian pilots will train to fly Rafale in a phased manner.

Rafael’s 1-1 squadron will be stationed at Ambala and Hashimra airbases

After all the 36 Rafale fighter jets are merged, the Air Force will deploy one squadron each at Ambala in Haryana and Hashimra Air Base in West Bengal.

Rafael of enemy country joined Indian Air Force

India will get all 36 Rafale by 2023

The first fleet of five Rafale aircraft reached India on 29 July. About four years ago, India signed an agreement with France to buy 36 such aircraft at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore. The first batch of Rafale aircraft were inducted into the Air Force on 10 September. Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria had said on October 5 that by 2023 all 36 Rafale aircraft would be inducted into the Air Force. So far 10 Rafale fighter jets have been supplied to India, out of which five have been detained in France for training Air Force pilots.