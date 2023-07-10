This second call for voting on the López Miras election proposal was set for 11 a.m., so it is already late. In the first place, the candidate for the Presidency will intervene, with a maximum turn of 10 minutes. Next, it will be the turn of the spokespersons of each opposition group, with 5 minutes for each one. The following will be the vote, in which López Miras will need to obtain a simple majority, that is, more yeses than noes. Given that the PP has 21 deputies, the abstention of at least 4 Vox deputies would be necessary, an unforeseen scenario.