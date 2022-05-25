The second amendment to the United States Constitution has allowed every citizen of the republic to carry arms for more than two centuries in order to protect himself and his property. The problem is when this apparent freedom allows unbalanced people to access semi-automatic or assault rifles to cause massacres in schools or universities. In the United States there are 298 million legal weapons in the hands of its citizens.

1966 University of Texas: 18 dead



Whitman shots from the campus tower. Bottom right, Charles Whitman. /



AP



Sadly, it is officially considered the first mass murder in an educational center in the United States. The balance was settled with 17 dead and 30 wounded. On August 1, 1966, student Charles Whitman, trained as an Army sniper, began shooting from the clock tower in the center of the university campus. 17 people died. The day before the massacre, Whitman had bought supplies to carry out the slaughter and, it was later discovered, had murdered his mother and his wife. The shooter fired until he was killed by a police officer.

1999 Columbine: 15 dead



On the left, the two assassins, Klebod and Harris. On the right, friends of a victim weep over the deceased’s car. /



CR



On April 20, 1999, two students with a neo-Nazi ideology entered the Columbine Institute, in the state of Colorado. Eric Harris, 17, and Dylan Klebold, 18, armed with an assault rifle, two shotguns and a revolver, killed thirteen people and wounded 23. When cornered they committed suicide. The massacre prompted filmmaker Michael Moore to make the documentary “Bowling for Columbine,” which won an Oscar. Hatred and contempt for their peers were the main cause that led them to plan the massacre, according to documents made public by the police in 2006.

2007 Virginia State University: 33 dead



A mother and her daughter look at the condolence signatures. At right, Seung-Hui Cho in a social media photo. /



CR



Seung-Hui Cho, 23, broke into Virginia State University and carried out the largest massacre at a school in the United States. The first attack, which left two dead, occurred at 7:00 local time. The killer then moved to another university building, where he killed another 30 people. According to investigations, he acted in revenge for the bullying he suffered as a young man. Earlier, he expressed the need to “repeat Columbine” and insisted on his intentions a year earlier. He still entered the campus armed with two pistols that he purchased legally. He liked to photograph himself with both guns in each hand. After killing 32 people, he committed suicide by shooting himself in the head.

2012 Sandy Hook: 28 dead



Police evacuate students from school. On the left, the author of the attack, Adam Lanza. /



CR



Adam Lanza, 20, wanted to join the US armed forces, but his mother, whom he murdered before killing six other adults and 20 children, convinced him to give up his military vocation. Lanza went through the classrooms of the Sandy Hook daycare in the state of and shot as many children as he passed, all of them between six and seven years old. He executed a teacher after she managed to hide her students in a class locker. Barack Obama’s then-vice president, Joe Biden, was ordered to control arms sales. Fearing a ban, sales of the AR15 semi-automatic rifle used by the Sandy Hook killer multiplied. Biden, now in the White House and ten years later, assures that the carnage caused by the freedom to arm protected by the second amendment will end.