“We regret the death of 27 of our compatriots when the bus they were traveling in (…) fell into a valley,” the company “Ares” said in a statement, noting that 16 others were injured.

Andina News Agency had earlier indicated that the death toll was 15 dead and 14 injured.

The accident took place between the tourist towns of Nasca and Boccio, in the highlands of the Ayacucho region, about 450 km southeast of Lima.

This is the second major accident in ten days. On June 8, 17 people were killed when a bus plunged into a valley in La Libertad, 500 km north of Lima.