The headquarters of the Russian Government, a building known as the White House, known for having been taken by assault during the violent political crisis of 1993, threatens ruin and must be rehabilitated, authorities reported Friday.

The building has problems with waterproofing and leaks, explained the Russian government press service, quoted by the TASS news agency. For this reason, very important “reconstruction works” are necessary, due to “the deterioration of the waterproofing of the building, the poor condition of the ceilings and leaks, especially in the basements.”

Given the size of the building, the works will be carried out in stages and some of the personnel will be installed in other places, said the same source. The total cost of the works was calculated at 5.27 billion rubles (58.9 million euros at the current exchange rate).

Inaugurated in 1978, covered in granite and marble, the imposing White House, on the banks of the Moskova River, has housed important Soviet institutions, including the Congress of People’s Deputies, equivalent to Parliament, until 1993. In October 1993 it was scene of a bloody political crisis that involved conservative parliamentarians opposed to the new Constitution promoted then by President Boris Yeltsin. Refugees in the building, deputies and allies were expelled on October 4 after an assault by the special forces, which left some 150 dead.

Much of the building, riddled with tank fire, later suffered a spectacular fire. The building was later restored, becoming the seat of the Russian Government, currently led by Mikhail Michustin. Vladimir Putin also worked there when he was prime minister from 2008 to 2012.