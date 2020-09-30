“If the European Parliament only meets in Brussels, we’re screwed because in 10 years everything will be in Brussels“: this is Emmanuel Macron’s warning. The next session of the European Parliament scheduled from October 5 to 8, 2020, will be held once again in Belgium at the European Council and not in France, in the Alsatian capital where the European Parliament sits.

No session has been held in Strasbourg since the start of the epidemic due to the health situation in the Bas-Rhin. But this explanation is perhaps only an alibi since MEPs are campaigning to stop the return trips between Strasbourg and Brussels for economic and environmental reasons.

The displacement of the 705 deputies would cost more 110 million euros per year.