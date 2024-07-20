We are all familiar with how scientists map out the cogs that make up our minds in the brain. Put a volunteer in a functional MRI tube, show him images, make him listen to mysterious melodies, have him work on ethical dilemmas and watch which areas of his brain light up. You will know that our visual processors – those that allow us to open our eyes and see the world without the slightest effort – are in the back of the skull, that the auditory areas are located above the ears and that the link between reason and emotions is mapped to the frontal lobes, which have grown the most during hominid evolution.

But what about creativity? Is that a processor like any other, mappable to a specific area of ​​the brain? Something like a removable module that we could turn on or off at will? Something that an Elon Musk chip or a Ray Kurzweil pill could give us? Wait a minute. Put it in first gear and let’s see what we’re up to.

Neurosurgeon Ben Shofty of the University of Utah and Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, has led a detailed investigation into the question. He examined 13 patients using high-resolution electroencephalography — which involves implanting tiny electrodes into the cerebral cortex — and studied their activity during two processes we usually associate with creativity: spontaneous and divergent thinking.

And the result is that no, creativity does not occupy a specific place in the brain. The thing is more complex than all that, but that does not mean that it is impervious to scientific analysis. The key lies in some circuits distributed throughout large areas of the brain called the “default mode network” (default mode networkDMN), or default network for short.

Although not very famous, the DMN has been known for a century as the set of brain areas that are activated when you are not focused on the world out there, but lost in your mind or daydreaming. It is the neural network that makes you independent of reality, if you want to put it that way, the one you use when you think, remember or make plans for the future. An important network, don’t you think? Since you are now reading this column, it is most likely that you have it deactivated, but that will change if when you finish reading it it makes you think, as I intend.

Most of the brain’s subdivided territories are oriented toward a goal, such as seeing, hearing, understanding language, or feeling fear and running away. But that doesn’t apply to the default network. As Shofty says, “It’s a network that, in a nutshell, operates all the time and maintains our stream of consciousness,” that kind of internal monologue that Virginia Woolf or James Joyce captured so well with their narrative technique and their great introspective intelligence.

In the experiment by Shofty and his colleagues, volunteers were asked to list new uses for a chair, a cup, and other everyday objects. The DMN is activated first, and soon after, well-known areas such as those involved in complex problem solving and decision making begin to light up. Creative ideas emerge from a mind that is left to float, and only then are they subjected to critical analysis.

One of my favorite scientific anecdotes is that of Henri Poincaré, who, after spending months studying two pernicious mathematical questions, realized, just as he was getting on the step of a bus, that they were the same thing. Maybe these things only happen to geniuses.