The Seat León is the brand new winner of the ABC 2021 Best Car of the Year award. The model, after adding the results of the votes of the subscribers, ABC readers and professional jury, has added a total of 2,641.9 points.

The final result is obtained by adding the votes of the professional jury, made up of 34 specialized journalists representing as many media outlets, with a weight of 75% in the final score; the vote of the subscribers of ABC, with a weight of 20%, and the readers of ABC, with a weight of 5% of the total.

Gallery.



Photogallery: This is the Seat León, the Best ABC Car 2021



The new Leon offers a major evolution in design, with an exterior and interior concept that brings a greater presence to the vehicle, aided in much of its larger dimensions, overall proportions, a more imposing front end and a new approach to to lighting technology, both indoors and outdoors.

A set of new engines – gasoline [TSI], diesel [TDI], Compressed natural gas [TGI], micro hybrid or «Mild Hybrid» [eTSI], and PHEV plug-in hybrid [eHybrid]- with powers from 90 to 204 hp, and with five-door or Sportstourer station wagon versions, it allows you to choose the vehicle that best suits each need, with an excellent level of efficiency and performance. At 4.37 meters in length, the 5-door model achieves a 380-liter boot, which reaches 620 liters in the family variant, which grows to 4.62 meters in length.

It is the first fully connected vehicle in Seat, which offers connectivity with Full Link (Android Auto and wireless access to Apple CarPlay), an infotainment system with an internet connection at all times. For example, when out of the vehicle, users can access their vehicle’s data remotely, as well as manage the battery charging process, and control the climate control (in the case of the PHEV plug-in hybrid version).

In addition, it integrates some of the most advanced driver assistance systems on the market, including predictive adaptive cruise control, emergency system and travel assistant, which make it the safest car the Seat brand has ever made.