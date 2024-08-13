“Two hours of flight, it looks like we’re going to land in the rain, this flight makes me scared…”.This was the last message written to the mother of Rosana Santos Xavier23 years old, passenger on the plane that crashed in Barsile last FridayThe girl was in Paraná for work reasons and was returning to São Paulo, the city where she lived.

The messages

Rosana, after boarding the flight, immediately takes her cell phone worried and contacts her relatives via Whatsapp with nine messages. First of all, she is worried about the conditions of the aircraft: “Old plane, seat is broken. Chaos”he wrote at 11.48am. The plane, Brazilian authorities later confirmed, had been built in 2010.

Plane crashed in Brazil, video of the aircraft’s nosedive



The mother’s reaction

The mother, Rosemeire, is clearly worried, as she tells a local station, but there is not much she can do. A few minutes later she sees the plane crash on television and falls into despair. «I started running into the house screaming“, he recalled.