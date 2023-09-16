With the arrival of Septembermany fruit summer says goodbye until next year, but don’t worry, you can still enjoy a wide variety of seasonal fruits in Mexico. The Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) recommends that you take advantage of these options full of flavor and health benefits.

The Profeco is a government entity that works tirelessly to protect and defend the rights of consumers in Mexico. From fighting defective products to monitoring unexpected changes in service contracts, Profeco is there for you.

If you ever find yourself in a situation that requires the intervention of Profecoyou can contact them through the number 555 568 8722 or visit one of their local offices.

Seasonal fruits: Flavors of September with the Profeco seal

The Consumer Magazine September 2023the most recent publication of Profecogives us a list of seasonal fruits ideal for this month. Eat fruits in season ensures that you enjoy its maximum flavor and obtain maximum benefits for your health.

Peach: Rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, peaches are perfect for maintaining healthy skin and strengthening your immune system.

Red Pomegranate: Known for its antioxidant power, pomegranate is an ally in the fight against free radicals and inflammation.

Guava: This tropical fruit is an excellent source of fiber and vitamin C, ideal for digestion and cardiovascular health.

Lemon: Essential for any kitchen, lemon is a powerful detoxifier and reinforces the absorption of iron in the body.

Apple: Rich in fiber and antioxidants, apples are a healthy option to maintain a strong heart and regular digestion.

Melon: Moisturizing and refreshing, melon is low in calories and contains vitamin A for radiant skin.

Quince: High in fiber and vitamin C, quince is a tasty option to improve digestive health.

Orange: Natural source of vitamin C, orange strengthens the immune system and keeps skin radiant.

Papaya: Rich in digestive enzymes, papaya is a tropical fruit that promotes digestion and intestinal health.

Pear: Full of fiber and antioxidants, pear is excellent for maintaining healthy cholesterol levels.

Peron: Similar to the pear, the perón offers similar benefits and is a delicious option to vary your fruit intake.

Banana: With potassium and fiber, banana is an ally to maintain healthy blood pressure.

Watermelon: Moisturizing and low in calories, watermelon is perfect for cooling you down and keeping your skin hydrated.

Pink grapefruit: Helps control appetite and is a low-calorie option for those looking to lose weight.

tuna: Rich in antioxidants and fiber, prickly pear is beneficial for digestion and eye health.

Grape: Full of antioxidants, grapes are ideal for maintaining heart and skin health.

Take advantage of September to enjoy these seasonal fruits recommended by Profeco.

Not only will you delight in its flavor, but you will also be taking care of your health in a delicious way. Don’t wait any longer and fill your shopping basket with these fresh and nutritious options!