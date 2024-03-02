We are entering the season of trading in feelings, and beggars manipulate the emotions of those who want to get closer to God with alms during the blessed month of Ramadan. How many cases have been registered of people who claimed illness and infirmity to enlist the sympathy of people, and it was later revealed that they were of healthy constitution and achieved wealth through this fraudulent method.

The state, through its relevant agencies, makes a great effort to combat begging during the holy month, out of concern for the civilized appearance, and to ensure that alms reach those who deserve it through accredited charitable societies that scrutinize the lists of the needy and choose the first among them to provide assistance.

The problem at the present time is that begging, like all aspects of our lives, has become technical in addition to its traditional form, as fraudsters exploit modern means of communication to organize campaigns and publish links for donations under the guise of providing support and assistance to others.

The Emirati legislator was keen to combat such phenomena and methods through Law No. (3) of 2021 regarding regulating donations so that no one would exploit the culture of giving and charitable work rooted in Emirati society, and to preserve donors’ money and ensure that it reaches those who deserve it.

This law limits the fundraising process to charitable organizations in light of their extensive experience and ability to achieve the goal of charitable work.

The law deals flexibly with some important societal exceptions, taking into account the humanitarian dimension, such as allowing donations made between members of the same family or even one neighborhood, on the condition that the beneficiary person is identified, and the reasons for his deserving of assistance, and not announcing this through social media platforms or the media or involving individuals outside the scope of the assistance. Family, relatives, neighbors and friends.

In addition to the law regulating donations, the law on combating rumors and cybercrimes addresses this phenomenon through Article (46), which prohibits collecting donations without a license, and the penalty for it amounts to imprisonment and a fine of up to 500 thousand dirhams, or one of the two punishments for anyone who creates or manages an electronic website or website. Disseminate information or promote for this purpose.

In general, we must be diligent in choosing the organization to which we donate, as much as we are keen to give alms, so that the reward for this great humanitarian work can be achieved.

*Arbitrator and legal advisor