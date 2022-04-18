In the Moscow region, the season of fountains starts on April 30. This is reported on site regional government on 18 April.

According to Mikhail Khaikin, Minister of Improvement of the Moscow Region, there are 221 fountains in the region.

“Traditionally, in April we prepare them for the opening of the season. This year, a single launch of fountains was planned for the 30s, ”the TV channel quotes Khaikin “360”.

The readiness of the fountains is currently being checked by experts. They clean the bowls, adjust the height of the jets and inspect the engineering systems. In addition, the landscaping of the territories adjacent to the fountains is underway. On April 22, the first inclusions will already take place.

In 2021, the fountain season in the region lasted from April 24 to October 1, recalls RT.

On April 17, it became known that the Years of War fountain complex on Poklonnaya Gora in Moscow was prepared for the new season as part of the metropolitan month of improvement. The fountain complex “Years of War” is one of the largest fountains in the capital, it was opened in 1995 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the end of the Great Patriotic War, the city news agency notes “Moscow”. It is located on the main avenue of Victory Park.

On April 7, it became known that in Kaluga, preparations had begun for 15 city fountains for the start of the season. The launch is scheduled before the May holidays.