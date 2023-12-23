Since its premiere, 'Zom 100' was classified as one of the best anime of the year, which is why it gained a large number of followers around the world in a very short time. However, the constant delays in the broadcast of its chapters made its fans, although they loved the story, begin to lose patience. This motivated an avalanche of complaints from angry people on social networks, who wanted to see more of the story of Akira and their adventures in a zombie apocalypse.

For this reason, those in charge of 'Zom 100: Bucket list of the Dead'as is its name in English, decided to surprise its fans during the Christmas holidays and announced the premiere of chapters 10, 11 and 12 on the same day, thus putting an end to the first season of the anime, which, it is expected, can count on more.

When is 'Zom 100', chapters 10, 11 and 12, released?

Chapters 10, 11 and 12 of 'Zom 100'anime based on the manga created by Haro Asō, They will premiere on Monday, December 25, 2023. Given the special date, the developers of the series took advantage of the situation to give a great gift to fans, who had to wait for the end of their favorite story for exactly three months, after its ninth episode aired on September 25. .

Let us remember that the anime, which was released for the first time on July 9 of this year, had a large number of followers from the start, who were greatly affected by the constant changes in programming and its repeated postponements. Finally, barring a last-minute change, you will be able to enjoy the final chapters before the end of 2023.

What time do chapters 10, 11 and 12 of 'Zom 100' come out?

The last chapters 10, 11 and 12 of 'Zom 100' They will not change their broadcast schedule and will premiere at 4:00 am in Peruvian lands. However, if you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, here we will leave you a detailed list with their respective launch times:

Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica: 3.00 am

Colombia, Ecuador, Panama: 4.00 am

Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic: 5.00 am

Chile, Argentina, Uruguay: 6.00 am

Spain: 10.00 am

Where can I watch 'Zom 100' ONLINE?

'Zom 100: Zombie ni Naru made ni Shitai 100 no Koto', by its original name, an anime directed by Kazuki Kawagoe, is available on Netflix and Crunchyroll. It should be noted that on these platforms you can find all the complete episodes of its first season.

In addition, as happened with its previous chapters, chapters 10, 11 and 12 will be broadcast in simulcast; That is, its broadcast will take place at the same time as the launch in Japan.

How to watch 'Zom 100' ONLINE and for FREE?

However, if you wish to see 'Zom 100' ONLINE and totally FREE, you must enter unofficial pages, such as AnimeFLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, JKAnime, among others. But, because these platforms are dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of audiovisual material, you will have to enter them at your own risk.