The missing runner was found lifeless in a gully by a search team: Fabio Ferrari died at just 55 years old

Two days after his disappearance, the runner Fabio Ferrari he was found lifeless. He left his home last Sunday to go to training. He had told her partner that he would return to her within three hours, but it never happened.

Not seeing him return and not being able to contact him, the woman has raised the alarm. The searches began immediately, which unfortunately ended with a tragic epilogue.

Fabio Ferrari had left his car parked in via Graticelle, in the municipality of Bovegno, located in the province of Brescia. He had sent a last message to his partner, around 10:40 on Sunday morning and then took a path near Monte Muffetto. A group of hikers said they saw him on their path around 11.30am.

After searching the area, rescuers made the dramatic discovery. The 55-year-old was lifeless in a gully. He had fallen about 100 m.

It is not yet clear what happened to Fabio Ferrari. The most plausible hypothesis, at the moment, is that it is slipped due to ice. From the latest information emerging in the newspapers, it would appear that the magistrate has already given the go-ahead to hand over the body to the family, without ordering further medical checks. The runner's lifeless body was identified by a search group made up of the Financial Police, Alpine Rescue, Civil Protection and Fire Brigade.

Who was Fabio Ferrari

Fabio Ferrari worked as engineer and had an immense passion for running. In fact, he was part of the Franciacorta Oxyburn Athletics association. On Sundays he used to go out for a jog in the morning and he did so again last January 28th.

Unfortunately Fabio never returned home and his partner, worried, turned to police.

An appeal had been spread on social media by his friends, with the hope of finding useful information for finding him. Everyone prayed and hoped to find him safe and sound. A few hours ago, the heartbreaking news broke.