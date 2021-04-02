The search took place at the house of blogger Edward Beale, who was detained after a massive traffic accident on the Garden Ring, said his lawyer Sergei Zhorin.

“Nothing was found there and nothing was seized, and neither alcohol nor drugs were found in his blood,” the agency quotes him. TASS on Friday, April 2.

“His guilt will be established by the investigation and the court, as well as the results of a complex of investigative measures. Edward is ready to provide assistance to victims, regardless of his conviction, “- said the lawyer.

At the same time, Zhorin noted that the information about unpaid fines from his client is false.

The accident with Beal’s participation occurred on April 1 near the Barrikadnaya metro station. In a blue Audi car, journalists noticed a person who looks like a blogger. His manager Vlad Kertiev confirmed that Bil was really driving the car, which, according to preliminary data, drove into the oncoming lane.

As a result of the collision, a woman was seriously injured while driving one of the cars. She was hospitalized and is currently in intensive care.

Edward Beale is a popular YouTube blogger who is famous on the Internet for scandalous pranks. 4 million people have subscribed to his channel.

According to the REN TV channel, for three months in 2021, Beal has more than 400 speeding fines, and in total he has more than 500 violations, some for speeding by 100 km / h.