Escobedo.- Between the night of Thursday, April 21, and the early hours of Friday, April 22, Mr. Mario Escobar confirmed the death of his daughter Debanhi Susana Escobar Bazaldúaafter his body was found in a cistern located behind the Nueva Castilla motel, in Escobedo, Nuevo León.

In an interview for the media, the father of the family, notoriously affected, demanded justice and that the disappearance of the 18-year-old girl be clarified.

“My daughter is dead and I don’t know what to do because I believed in the Prosecutor’s Office,” he said.

Mr. Escobar expressed dissatisfaction because the authorities went to the motel a few times and did not find the body.

“They came here four, five or six times and they didn’t do their job,” he said.

In addition, he recalled that Debanhi’s case became strange since he left the fifth Venice, where he went to a party between the night of Friday the 8th and the early hours of Saturday, April 9.

“Debanhi leaves the villa and strange things happen, he arrives at the place in the photograph we have, then he arrives at a company and disappears (…) they lose their image,” he added.

It should be noted that until now the Nuevo León Attorney General’s Office (FGJNL) has not confirmed the death of the law student, since a DNA test has not yet been carried out on the body found in the cistern.

a tireless search

Since the FGJNL issued the search card for Debanhi Susana, her family, friends and volunteers have formed brigades to try to find her. Her father’s attitude was positive, he hoped to find her alive.

This attitude was perpetuated when they showed him videos of the moments before his daughter’s disappearance, as he said, they found information that broadened the lines of investigation.

Such was the relevance of the case that even the government of Nuevo León, headed by Samuel García Sepúlveda, offered a reward of 100,000 pesos who provided information that would lead to the whereabouts of the disappeared.

At least five bodies of dead women were found during the search, all of them reported missing.

During the investigation, the FGJNL searched the Nueva Galicia motel, a transport company, both on the Monterrey – Nuevo Laredo highway, where Debanhi was last seen.

An apartment located within a complex near the center of Monterrey, Nuevo León, was also searched, although the report was that information relevant to the case was not found in any of them.

On the night of Thursday, April 21, the authorities arrived again near the motel where the investigation began, only this time they found a lifeless body.

For a couple of hours, sources close to the case, quoted by El Norte and national media, confirmed that the body found is wearing clothes that correspond to Debanhi’s.