ofTobias Möllers shut down

The police and public prosecutor in Hanau are looking for a dangerous 27-year-old who has fled a closed specialist clinic.

Hanau / Maintal – In Hanau and the surrounding area, a search by the police and public prosecutor’s office is currently ongoing. The wanted Jascha Willeführ managed to escape from a closed specialist clinic in Bad Emstal (Northern Hesse) on April 27th together with the 24-year-old Joseph W. The 24-year-old W. has already been caught again, but Willeführ is still on the run.

Willeführ is originally from Hanau and was sentenced to several years in prison for drug trafficking and illegal possession of weapons. The already captured W. was also sentenced to several years imprisonment for drug trafficking and for bodily harm. Both had been in rehab since the beginning of this year.

Manhunt in Hanau: Police manage to arrest a fugitive

The whereabouts of the fugitive W. could already be determined last Wednesday (05/05/2021) as part of the extensive search measures by the responsible police search commissioner. A first attempt at arrest failed when W. drove a car to two police officers *.

On Friday, the 24-year-old W. was finally arrested by a special task force in an apartment in Maintal. The responsible investigating judge at the Hanau District Court * issued a pre-trial detention order requested by the Hanau Public Prosecutor for double attempted manslaughter.

Hanau police are still looking for a 27-year-old refugee

The 27-year-old Jascha Willeführ, however, is still on the run and the public prosecutor’s office is now publicly looking for him. The police in Hanau describe the man as 1.70 meters tall and slim. He has short dark hair and wore a black jacket and gray sweatpants when he escaped.

The investigators have no evidence that the wanted person poses an acute danger, but the Hanau police advise against approaching or speaking to the wanted person. Anyone who can provide information about the man or his current whereabouts is asked to call the police emergency number 110 immediately or to contact the police station in Hanau on 06181 100-123. (Tobias Möllers) *op-online.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.