In the city of Ivanovo, three girls left for school in the morning and did not return, the police and volunteers announced a search for them. This was announced on Wednesday, February 3 press service Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in the Ivanovo region.

It is noted that the police are asking citizens to assist in locating the whereabouts of three underage schoolgirls: two girls born in 2009 and one girl born in 2010.

It is emphasized that they all left for school in the morning and have not returned to date. Also, the press service of the UMVD was told TASSthat the schoolgirls know each other.

In addition, volunteers of the Lisa Alert search unit joined the search for the girls, the agency reports.

Earlier that day, it became known that the police were looking for a 12-year-old schoolboy who disappeared in Moscow. According to “Liza Alert”, the boy’s name is Maxim K. The child left the house located in the Yuzhnoye Butovo area, but did not return.

On January 17, it was reported that a five-year-old girl who disappeared in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk was found alive. The Ministry of Emergency Situations clarified that the girl was found in the well of the manhole.