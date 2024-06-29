They have been suspended and will resume tomorrow morning. searches for the worker who fell yesterday from the Concesa dam into the Adda river, in Vaprio d’Adda, in the Milan area. The operations – the firefighters said – continued without stopping for the entire day. Water rescue specialists were used with rafting dinghies to search the banks of the river for almost four kilometers up to Canonica d’Adda, in collaboration with the volunteers from Treviglio.

Due to the conditions of the river, characterized by a still high water flow, it was not possible to carry out dives with the divers who arrived from Turinbut firefighter specialists from the Sapr (remotely piloted aircraft systems) unit supported the operations using drones to inspect the riverbed.

In addition, a helicopter from the Lombardy flight department and specialists from the Tas (topography applied to rescue) collaborated in the search.