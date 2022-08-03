There is no respect for the victims and their families dead sisters in Riccione: a video on TikTok it would be the last disrespectful gesture towards Giulia and Alessia, who barbarously died at dawn on Sunday 31 July 2022, overwhelmed by a Frecciarossa train that gave them no escape. A mad macabre quest to see the last moments of life of two young girls who have flown to heaven too soon.

According to what has been learned in the last few hours, in fact, the decidedly macabre and disrespectful searches of a video that would portray the last moments of the girls’ life and the crash with the train would have splashed on social networks. In reality there is no video, because the cameras of the Riccione station did not shoot that scene, as also said by those who investigate the case.

There are those who seek, without showing respect for the two girls aged 17 and 15 who died at the Riccione station, the video of the crash, for a sort of macabre voyeurism that we have already seen, unfortunately, in other terrible cases of crime news of the last years.

On TikTok, a social network often used by Giulia Pisanu, who died with her sister after spending an evening at the Peter Pan disco, the hunt for video and the most macabre and terrifying aspects of this story has begun.

The photos of the two girls are everywhere, with messages of respect and condolence. But there are also those who speculate on pain and those who try to enter the turmoil, with morbid requests to see the moment of the crash and death of two young girls.

Dead sisters in Riccione, the video does not exist. Just as there is no longer respect in the face of death and tragedy

A real obsession: why would a sane person want to see the last moments of life of two dead sisters torn apart by a train that ran at 200 kilometers per hour?

There is a lot to think about and luckily the video does not exist. But if both those who uploaded it and those who wanted to see it existed, they would be condemned. A condemnation for lack of respect towards those who are no longer there and those who mourn two very young victims.