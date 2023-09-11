This Monday, Maritime Rescue has suspended the search for Maximiliano Ludvik, 29, and Emmanuel Soria, 34, the two Argentine citizens who have disappeared since last Sunday, August 27, after going out paddle-surfing from the coast of Malaga. The organization, which has maintained until this weekend a sea and air device made up of its own resources and the support of the Red Cross and the Civil Guard, has moved on to a passive search, periodically issuing warnings to all vessels that navigate through the Alboran Sea. The objective is for them to take extreme precautions and pay attention in case they find them. “We are desperate,” says Ignacio Soria, Emmanuel’s brother.

The two friends, who had only been residing in the capital of Malaga for a few months, had met to watch the sunrise while practicing paddle surfing. They left Huelin beach, west of the city, around 7:30 in the morning, as they had notified their relatives and as an English tourist recorded in a video published days later. Their relatives began to worry mid-morning because they had not returned. And shortly after three o’clock, the time when one of them was supposed to enter his workplace at an ice cream parlor, the alert grew. Camila Soria, Sister Emmanuel, filed a report for the disappearance that same night at the Malaga Provincial Police Station of the National Police.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) had issued a yellow warning for wind and strong waves on August 27, and several experts consulted believe that the offshore wind, which blew from north to south in the area, pushed the board toward the sea. interior and the athletes could not return to land.

The search device led by the Rescue Coordination Center in Tarifa (Cádiz) began working hours later and on Monday morning several boats from the organization, the Red Cross and the Civil Guard searched the area. In the middle of the afternoon, a sailboat found the board on which the two young men had used about 15 nautical miles (about 28 kilometers) southeast of Malaga and the next day two bodies were found floating, but they corresponded to two men of North African origin, those that the Civil Guard is trying to identify. The search continued over the next few days by sea and air. Little by little the perimeter was expanded to the Alboran Sea and the possibilities of finding the young people were decreasing.

Meanwhile, several relatives of both missing people traveled in stages to the Andalusian city to closely follow the work of the operation. “We want to apply pressure,” said Ignacio Soria after meeting with the mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre and in constant contact with the Government subdelegation. “We need to be strong so that they listen to us and the search does not stop,” his sister Camila insisted of him this morning. Now Maritime Rescue has suspended the search, which this weekend kept only the boat in the device. LS Cronos, from the Red Cross. Yes, the alert is maintained for all vessels transiting the Alboran Sea. Sources specialized in this type of operation assure that finding the two young people alive “is now impossible.”