The search for a second oxygen leak in the Russian Zvezda module at the International Space Station has been discontinued until mid-February. RIA News…

It is noted that this was stated by the head of the ISS department at NASA headquarters, Robin Gatens. She explained that the leaky compartment was isolated until the arrival of the Progress MS-16 cargo vehicle.

Gatens added that once the ship arrives, the station’s crew will continue to look for a second leak in the intermediate chamber. In addition, she said, in February, the Cygnus cargo spacecraft will deliver air components to the ISS to replenish its supplies and maintain the necessary pressure at the station until the air leak is eliminated.

A small oxygen leak on the ISS was discovered over a year ago. In August 2020, its speed increased several times. It turned out that a 4.5 cm long crack is located in the intermediate chamber of the Russian module. Roscosmos said that the crack does not threaten the ISS and the crew.

In mid-December, another air leak occurred at the station. Cosmonaut Pavel Vinogradov said that he did not consider the situation with the discovery of a new crack critical.