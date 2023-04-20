Home page World

From: Karolin Schäfer, Johannes Nuß, Kilian Bäuml, Sarah Neumeyer

Split

In a fitness studio, several guests were injured, some seriously, by a knife attack. According to a media report, one of the victims was targeted.

Knife attack in the gym: A man injured four people.

A man injured four people. Motive unclear: According to media reports, the police are currently assuming a targeted attack.

According to media reports, the police are currently assuming a targeted attack. perpetrators on the run: The police assume it was a lone perpetrator.

Update from April 20, 6:10 a.m.: After the bloody attack in a gym in Duisburg, the police are still looking for the perpetrator. On Tuesday evening, an approximately 30-year-old man is said to have stabbed four men aged 21 to 32 in the locker room of a fitness studio with a blunt or stabbing weapon. One of the victims was still in mortal danger on Wednesday.

The background to the fact is still unclear. There are many unanswered questions for the investigators – also because the severely injured victims are only able to be questioned to a limited extent. In view of the lack of surveillance cameras, it is difficult to reconstruct the exact sequence of events, the investigators said.

After the attack in a Duisburg gym that left four people seriously injured, the police were standing outside the sealed entrance to the gym in the morning. © Christoph Reichwein/dpa

“At the time of the crime there were about 80 members,” prosecutor Jill McCuller told WDR on Wednesday. “Of course you can imagine that there was a panic and everyone ran back and forth wildly. And with all the panic that prevailed, we can’t even say how the perpetrator managed to escape or even in which direction the suspect then fled have given with the perpetrator.

Bloody deed in Duisburg: Police hear seriously injured victims

Update from April 19, 4:50 p.m.: After the knife attack in a Duisburg gym, three of the four victims are said to have been questioned by the police. How Focus According to investigators, the alleged perpetrator was a bearded man around 30 years old. The man is said to have suddenly appeared in the gym’s locker room and attacked one of the victims with a long knife.

One victim is still in mortal danger. The victims were not known to the police, it was reported Focus. The police are still looking for the fugitive at high pressure. The motive for the crime is so far unclear. An official description of the perpetrator is to be published soon.

Knife attack in the gym in Duisburg: Minister of the Interior does not assume amoktat

Update from April 19, 1:22 p.m.: “We are currently not assuming that this is an amok act,” said NRW Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) on Wednesday at the request of the German Press Agency (dpa). The police are doing everything they can to find the culprit. On Tuesday, a man injured four people in a gym, one of the victims is still in mortal danger. The police are apparently assuming a targeted attack, according to the dpa. Previously he had Mirror reported about it. “I now hope that the victims will recover quickly and that everyone who was there and saw this terrible act will recover,” continued Reul. The police are looking for a single male perpetrator. There was initially no information about the motives.

Update from April 19, 10:36 am: After the attack in a Duisburg gym, the police assume it was a male lone perpetrator. A police spokesman said on Wednesday morning. A description of the perpetrator will be published shortly. There was initially no information about the motives. Loud Mirrorinformation, the man is said to have specifically attacked one of the victims. One person is still in mortal danger.

Knife attack in the gym: the man is said to have attacked the victim in a targeted manner

Update from April 19, 9:30 a.m.: In the knife attack in Duisburg, one of the four victims is said to have been targeted, reports the Mirror. The police should therefore not assume an amok act. The three other people are said to have been injured more or less accidentally during his escape.

One of the four victims is still in mortal danger. A spokeswoman for the public prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday morning that three people had undergone emergency surgery German press agency. There is currently no concrete evidence of the perpetrator or perpetrators. “We are investigating with high pressure,” said the spokeswoman. Other witnesses would also be heard. According to the public prosecutor’s office, none of the victims have been able to be questioned so far.

Update from April 19, 7:12 a.m.: The police in Duisburg denied that there was any evidence of an amok act. On Tuesday they had Picturenewspaper reports that it is about it. The crime scene recording is currently underway in the gym. In the search for the perpetrator or perpetrators, the authorities can report no news.

Bloody deed in Duisburg fitness study: police are looking for at least one perpetrator – four people injured

Update from April 19, 5:12 a.m.: As opposed to a police spokesman 24RHINE reported, the investigation continues. Details and background are still unclear. At around 5:40 p.m., at least one perpetrator in the John Reed Fitness gym in downtown Duisburg is said to have injured people with a “blunt or stabbing weapon”.

There is currently at least one seriously injured and three people with life-threatening injuries. “All four victims are German citizens.” Further information such as age or gender cannot yet be given, the police spokesman continued.

Information about the perpetrator or the perpetrators is also not yet possible. At least one perpetrator is on the run, according to the police. According to various media reports, the “cutting or stabbing weapon” could be a machete, the police spokesman can do 24RHEIN-However, do not confirm the request. “The investigation is still ongoing.”

Knife attack in the gym: perpetrators on the run – three people are critically injured

Update from April 18, 10:02 p.m.: According to the police, at least one suspect is on the run after the attack in a gym in downtown Duisburg. The police said on Tuesday evening that the person was being sought. At least three people were critically injured in the attack. The police wrote on Twitter: “Three of the victims are life-threatening, one victim is seriously injured.”

Knife attack in the gym: perpetrators on the run – three people critically injured

An arrest has not yet been made, said a spokesman for the Essen police of the German Press Agency. A “stabbing or cutting weapon” was said to have been used. The injured were taken to a hospital. Investigations into the background were ongoing. (jon/dpa)

Update from April 18, 9:10 p.m.: In the meantime, the gym where the bloody crime took place is said to have been secured again after it was searched by police forces, reports 24RHINE. Nothing is known about the background to the crime or the perpetrators, nor is it clear how many people were injured in the attack. According to the Bild newspaper it is an act of amok. The perpetrators are on the run.

Update from April 18, 8:38 p.m.: A SEK mission is currently running in Duisburg. “Around 5:40 p.m., the police in Duisburg received several emergency calls. A person is said to have injured several people with an object”. such a police spokeswoman 24RHINE. “Several seriously injured were taken to hospitals.”

Knife attack in the gym: perpetrators on the run – four people injured

The operation in Schwanenstrasse in Duisburg’s old town continues. Witnesses are being heard and more witnesses are being sought. “We are on site with strong forces,” wrote the police on Twitter. The public is asked to continue to avoid the area.

First report from Tuesday, April 18, 8:19 p.m.: Duisburg – Attackers attacked several people with knives in a gym. At least four people were injured. Eyewitnesses spoke to the Bild newspaper of large knives, maybe even machetes as murder weapons. Two of the victims are currently in mortal danger. As the Bild newspaper reported, the act is said to have taken place in a locker room of the fitness chain John Reed. Several emergency doctors and an ambulance are currently on duty.

The perpetrators are said to be fleeing towards the city center, the background to the crime is completely unclear. A special police unit is in action and is looking for the perpetrators with a large number of emergency services. According to witnesses, a police helicopter is said to be in action. A police spokesman said Bild newspaper: “We ask the population to avoid the affected area in the old town.” (Red. with agencies)