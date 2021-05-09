The Minister of Health of the Omsk Region, Alexander Murakhovsky, who went missing after he went hunting, has not yet been found. His search has been suspended until Monday morning, May 10, due to darkness. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the regional Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Earlier on May 9, it was reported that 49-year-old Murakhovsky went hunting and stopped communicating. The media reported that acquaintances tried to find him on their own, after which they turned to law enforcement agencies. Later, the police officially confirmed the disappearance of the head of the regional Ministry of Health.

Murakhovsky became the head of the Ministry of Health of the Omsk Region in November 2020. Prior to that, he worked as the chief physician at the Omsk emergency hospital No. 1, where Alexei Navalny entered in the summer of 2020 (founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent)…