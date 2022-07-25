For almost a day, the search continues for a six-year-old child who disappeared in the village of Akhmerovo, Novosergievsky district, Orenburg region. In addition to relatives and the police, volunteers take part in the operation.

Ural56.ru with reference to the regional Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, he writes that the boy disappeared from Podgornaya Street. He was wearing a green sweatshirt, black shorts and slippers. It is noted that the village of Akhmerovo is very small, and everyone knows each other there.

This is not the first case of a missing child in the Orenburg region. In early June, on the highway near Orenburg, drivers found a five-year-old baby. A couple of days ago, a six-year-old child was found on the road in the Buzuluk region. In both cases, the children left home when their parents left them unattended.

On July 23, it was reported that a nine-year-old boy with autism was lost in Orenburg. A few hours later, traffic police inspectors established his whereabouts. The child is all right.