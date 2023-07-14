The search for little Emile ended in Haute Provence, but the investigations continue to find out what happened to the child of only 2 and a half years. The missing child in France was not only with his grandparents in their home in this small village where very few people live. Among the hypotheses, in addition to voluntary removal, also that the child knew who took him away.

Five days after Emile’s disappearance, from the French village of Vernet, in Haute Provence, the searches in the area, which have not provided any clues about the case, have ended. However, the investigations continue.

The gendarmes searched the entire surrounding area before declaring the searches closed. In fact, it emerged that the bloodstains found on a car were from an animal, while the testimonies of those who say they saw it walking away are under investigation by investigators.

The small it wasn’t just in the grandparents’ house, when all traces of him while playing in the garden were lost. Apparently there were also uncles, aunts and little cousins ​​who had gone to visit their grandparents before returning to the city.

Prosecutors have now requested and obtained new regional and national funds, to allow investigators and rescuers to continue with the investigation. While it is news recently that a national crisis unit has been set up, on the decision of the prosecutor of Digne-les-Bains.

A child who disappeared in France was not alone: ​​that day there were other people in the grandparents’ house

All of France is still in suspense. Emile disappeared into thin air on Saturday 8 July from the garden of his grandparents’ house where he was playing. Some neighbors last saw him around 5.15pm, on a lane near Vernet.

New people will be heard, such as residents that the investigators have not yet heard because they are outside the country. Some tourists had rented houses and will be heard.