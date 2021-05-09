The search for the Minister of Health of the Omsk Region, Alexander Murakhovsky, who disappeared in the forest, was suspended until morning. This was reported in the press service of the regional Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on the night of Monday, May 10.

The disappearance of Alexander Murakhovsky became known earlier on Sunday. Murakhovsky left for the forest on an ATV from a hunting base in the village of Pospelovo, Bolsheukovsky district in the north of the Omsk region.

For about a day, familiar men were looking for him on their own, then they turned to the police. About 100 people are involved in the search operation.

Earlier, on May 9, the minister’s ATV was discovered 6.5 km from the base, but it has not yet been found.

It was reported that in the forest where Murakhovsky disappeared, local residents saw bears.

The search is complicated by the difficult terrain with swampy areas, the use of all-terrain vehicles, a helicopter and unmanned aerial vehicles.