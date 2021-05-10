The search for the head of the Ministry of Health of the Omsk Region, Alexander Murakhovsky, who disappeared on Friday, May 7, has been resumed. This was announced on Monday, May 10, by the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs.

“Searches have resumed,” – quoted the message of the department TASS…

The disappearance of Alexander Murakhovsky became known on Sunday. On May 7, the man left for the forest on an ATV from a hunting base located in the village of Pospelovo, Bolsheukovsky district in the north of the Omsk region.

Throughout the day, Murakhovsky’s acquaintances tried to find a man on their own, after which they turned to law enforcement agencies. It is specified that about 100 people took part in the operation.

On Saturday, May 9, the missing minister’s ATV was found 6.5 km from the hunting base, but the man himself was never found. It was also reported that in the forest where Murakhovsky disappeared, local residents saw bears.

On the night of May 10, it became known that the search for the Minister of Health of the Omsk Region, Alexander Murakhovsky, had been suspended from the evening until the morning of the same day.