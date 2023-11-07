The firefighter Walter Locatello was dragged away by the waters of the Riù canal on the afternoon of November 2nd

After days of desperate searches, the body of Walter Locatello. The 42-year-old firefighter was dragged away by the waters of the Riù canal on the evening of Thursday 2 November. The body was found yesterday in Lake Santa Croce, about 3 km from the place of disappearance.

The bad weather is literally bringing Italy to its knees in recent weeks. Two regions in particular have suffered the most in recent days: Tuscany and the Veneto.

The damage caused in the bad weather, to things, but also in terms of, is incalculable human lives.

In the Belluno area, for example, yesterday the death of a man was confirmed only 42 years olda firefighter who disappeared on the evening of last Thursday 2 November in Alpago.

Walter Locatello, having finished his shift in the Belluno barracks, returned home to Alpago and was monitoring, together with his father, the flooding in his area.

Suddenly he screamed and disappeared into thin air, dragged by the waters of the Riù canal which was overflowing.

The father and some neighbors witnessed the scene and have tried to reach him to drag him to safetybut they failed to do so in time.

Firefighters in the area immediately started the engine research. Searches that were interrupted yesterday, Monday 6 November, with the discovery of the lifeless body of the young firefighter and father in Lake Santa Croce.

Condolences for the death of Walter Locatello

Countless i condolence messages appeared on the web in the last few hours, which followed those published in the previous days which were of prayer and hope.

Words of affection and closeness arrived not only from friends and acquaintances, but also from institutions and law enforcement agencies. Like the command of the Fire fighters for which Walter served, but also the mayor of Alpago and the governor of Veneto Luca Zaia.

The first citizen Alberto Peterlehe wrote: