The divers of the Fire Brigade found the lifeless body of Aris Barletta in the icy water of the port. He was only 27 years old

Found lifeless Aris Barletta, the 27-year-old boy who disappeared from Brindisi two days ago. The divers of the Fire Brigade found the body in the waters of the port, between the Balsamo shipyards and the mouth of Canale Cillarese.

The family had filed a complaint for the disappearance of Aris Barletta and the plan for the search for missing persons had been activated. Searches were immediately concentrated in the port, thanks to the work of the Coast Guard and the divers of the Fire Brigade.

Unfortunately, the news of the sad epilogue arrived a few hours ago. Aris was found lifeless and now it will be necessary to understand what really happened to him. The investigators are trying to reconstruct the last hours of his life, thanks to the support of surveillance cameras of the area. It would appear that the 27-year-old was filmed several times before disappearing.

At the moment, no hypothesis is excluded. From the extreme gesture to the involvement of third parties.

The boy had been seen in the construction sites last time, but now it will be necessary to understand how he ended up in the icy waters of the port. Near the find point, there is a jumper for pedestrian crossing.

The words of the Mayor after the discovery of Aris Barletta

The news was confirmed by the First Citizen of Brindisi. Mayor Riccardo Rossion social media, wrote:

The very bad news has arrived of the discovery of Aris lifeless in the waters of the port, searches were underway by the divers of the firefighters in the place where he was last seen a few days ago. I hug my family and express my closeness and that of the city, there are no words but only dismay and pain.

Aris was last seen near the Seno di Ponente area in company of a friend. Since then, traces of the 27-year-old have been lost. It will now be the investigators to shed light on what really happened.