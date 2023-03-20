Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Kremlin chief Putin is now becoming increasingly unpopular, even in his own circle. According to the Ukrainian secret service, the search for a successor is already underway.

Munich – The Ukraine war is becoming an ever greater fatality for the Russian ruler Vladimir Putin. His troops are suffering massive casualties and can only advance in increments, if at all. Added to this is the political pressure and isolation of Russia. Apparently even his closest circle is now turning away from him – and is already looking for a successor for the Kremlin.

Ukraine war: Search for Putin’s successor is apparently in progress

Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for the Ukrainian secret service GUR, shared this assessment in a program on Ukrainian television. “The search for a successor to Putin is ongoing and it is no longer Putin himself who is doing it,” Yusov said, according to the relevant clip from the program, which was published on Twitter by Ukraine’s Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashenko.

He referred to the latest developments surrounding the Russian ruler. The International Criminal Court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for the Kremlin boss on Friday (March 17). “Telling people for more than a year that the so-called military special operation is going according to plan and then receiving an arrest warrant from the Hague tribunal,” Yusov underlined. Even for the well-known Kremlin propagandists Vladimir Solovyov and Olga Skabaeva it is difficult to relate.

Ukraine war: Putin a “geopolitical catastrophe”? dissatisfaction grows

“So yes, the noose around Putin is getting tighter,” the Ukrainian intelligence official summed up. In addition, the Russian ruler is becoming “more and more toxic”, both domestically and externally. There is therefore growing “dissatisfaction” with Putin within the Kremlin. According to Yusov, the rest of the Kremlin cadre is becoming aware of what a “geopolitical catastrophe” the Putin regime is.

Undoubtedly, the international arrest warrant is another blow to Putin, who is already grappling with a number of problems. The war of aggression against Ukraine probably enjoys less and less support among the Russian people. After all, Western sanctions also affect Russian citizens. There has also been other criticism: military hardliners like ex-militia commander Igor Girkin accuse the Kremlin of not doing enough. Girkin recently dismantled a speech by Putin. (bb)