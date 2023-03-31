Everyone knows that senators and representatives in Congresses around the world have always acted with their eyes set on the repercussions they can have in the media. Here, in Brazil, what seems to interest congressmen today is the echo that their interventions can reach on social networks, which reach millions of people. And for this, anything goes, even the threat of some deputies to others, gun in hand.

The new Congress, which has only been in existence for two months, in which the extreme right has a majority and the presence of deputies from the armed police forces has grown, has experienced scenes that not only scare the common citizen but also call into question judgment of democracy itself.

The president of Congress, the Bolsonaro member Arthur Lira, has come to condemn the warlike attitudes of some deputies, describing what is happening as “depressing”. And what is happening is that Parliament is becoming a battlefield with even police repercussions.

One of the cases that has had the most national resonance in recent days has been the one carried out by the right-wing deputy, Alberto Fraga, representative in Congress of the so-called “bullet group”, made up of ex-police officers, ex-military officers and two deputies who were the most voted in the country: the progressive André Janone and the Bolsonarista Nicolás Ferreira, both with millions of followers on social networks.

A few days ago, Fraga, in the middle of a discussion in the important Constitution and Justice Commission, came to threaten the leftist Janone: “I don’t use a pacifier, I use a revolver.” Janone felt threatened with death and went to the police to denounce his colleague. For his part, the new deputy, Sergeant Faur, seriously threatened Lula’s Justice Minister, Flavio Dino, in Congress: “I worked for 35 years in the Military Police shooting homeless people in the head… Flavio Dino, you shitty guy, come to look for my weapon here”.

The seriousness of this change in attitude, loaded with warlike overtones in Congress, is the search for greater projection on social networks, which gave Bolsonaro his victory in 2018. The dialogue and reflection among the legitimate representatives of the society, sanctioned at the polls, are being replaced by the aggressiveness used in the networks in search of social projection. And this is contaminating both to the right and to the left. For now, the latter finds itself in an inferior position before the right, especially the coup, which has made the networks its kingdom and its springboard to promote itself, something that is lacking in the new progressive government of Lula.

The left lately discovered the even subversive force of social networks and Lula even boasts of not having a mobile phone or using it to a minimum. A good or a bad? The problem is that the coup leader Bolsonaro has returned from his three-month voluntary exile in the United States after having lost, albeit narrowly, the presidential elections against Lula. And be it that his henchmen know how to use the force of the networks like no one else. And they will continue to do so, which will mean a difficult challenge for the government that cannot afford to emulate its political enemy in the criminal use of the new media, where they have already proven to be the most expert.

Lula’s government is trying to intervene in a debate so complex that it affects the entire world on the delicate issue of information against the lack of control of social networks. For this, he is thinking of creating in his Administration some instrument capable of dealing with the fake news. The problem is that this initiative is being seen as censorship of the content. Can a government legislate on the contents? This is what those who fear that Lula will give in to the old desires of the most radical wing of his party, the PT, which in its previous governments tried, albeit in vain, to control newspapers and television, wonder with alarm.

That was until the first term of Dilma Rousseff arrived, who in her inauguration speech launched the famous phrase: “I prefer the noise of the newspapers to the silence of dictatorships.” Dilma had been imprisoned and tortured by the military. They ended up removing her from the ‘presidency in her second term.

And now that Lula has returned to power, he is facing one of the most difficult and delicate moments for information, controlled by democratic mechanisms, in which people can trust without having to ask themselves every moment: is it true or false? Some networks that end up becoming information dumps.

The biggest challenge is how to give credibility to the media, which, unlike the traditional ones, run free without controls and without confidence in its content. And in which every day, with each new invention driven by artificial intelligence, it becomes more serious and difficult to distinguish the wheat from the tares.

A few days ago a friend had fun asking an artificial intelligence network for my resume. I was left cold: he got most of the information right, although in relation to my published books he sometimes confused the titles. And what surprised me the most was that the artificial network even made a personal reflection by emphasizing that “it was admirable that a journalist with so many years of profession is living in a small town in the interior of the State of Rio de Janeiro.”

