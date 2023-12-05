The boy who disappeared in Carpi was found lifeless in the same area where they found the car: Fabio Occhi was only 21 years old

The 21-year-old who disappeared in Carpi on November 25 has been found lifeless. The research of Fabio Occhi they ended with the saddest of epilogues. The news shocked many people and saddened his parents, who had reported his passing and who until the end hoped to hug him again.

Fabio Occhi had left home, informing his parents that he would went to the library to study. He was attending the University of Bologna, the third year of agricultural technology.

He did not return home, his cell phone was unreachable, his parents looked for him in the library and on the streets of Carpi and in the end, desperate, they reported his disappearance to the police. The desperate appeal also reached the television program Chi l’ha visto, hosted by Federica Sciarelli. The program had broadcast live and on the web a photo of Fabio Occhi wearing it same jacket that he had on the day of his disappearance.

The police have started investigations and thanks to the insurance gpsthey have found his car in Barberino di Mugelloin the car park of a motorway service station on the A1 motorway.

The appeal of Fabio Occhi’s parents before the discovery

His Pope he explained that his son didn’t know anyone in that area and couldn’t understand why the car was in that parking lot. His words:

The car is locked, inside he left his backpack that he always carried with him. Inside her there were her PC, her notebooks and her diary, which she never separated from and on which she wrote down poems and songs. She suffers from major depression and her passing worries us deeply.

Unfortunately, the searches ended with the discovery of the 21-year-old’s body. There are no details yet on the death, but it would appear that it has already happened excluding the involvement of third parties.