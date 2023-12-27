Alexia Putellas, a week ago. ALBERT GEA (REUTERS)

Alexia Putellas got tired of waiting and waiting. She wanted to play, to perform at her best again after being forced to leave the field due to the anterior cruciate ligament injury to her left knee in July 2022. She wanted, above all, to recover. But the ghosts of the past would not allow it. And after suffering discomfort from a blow in a Champions League match for a month and consulting second opinions from doctors – more tests both at Barça and in the Federation – he decided to undergo an observation arthroscopy this Wednesday at the hands of Dr. Joan Carles. Monllau, the same one who operated on his cruciate, and, therefore, prepared in case he had to intervene.

Barça's medical statement this Wednesday after leaving the operating room did not give more information about the conclusions of the operation. Only that it was “successfully operated on”, that it is low and that “its evolution will determine its availability.” As EL PAÍS learned, the intervention went well and without surprises in a quick half-hour operation: the area was cleaned and nothing unusual was seen.

To the run run of the injury was added the run of renewal. According to Barcelona sources, the inconvenience did not affect the last offer made to him from the club – an ultimatum with which Barça refused – and they are still waiting for a response. Although for now the renewal is in the background: the Catalan player's priority is to recover physically. Without deadline and with time ahead to reach an agreement, last Wednesday the club reduced its offer by one year – they went from three to two – something that caught the player by surprise, since other matters were on the table, and not the duration. And with Alexia unhappy with the deal, there are teams from the United States and Saudi Arabia interested in her, waiting for the player's decision to present formal offers, although at the moment they have not interfered in the negotiation. The club claims to be unaware of these proposals and hopes to reach an agreement with the footballer, whom they consider essential. For now, no progress will be made until she is recovered and it is clear what her future may be.

On the day of the renewal leaks, Alexia was present at her team's last game of 2023, a Champions League match against Rosengard. Clad in a club jacket, Alexia was not smiling. Just this December it was a year and a half since her injury. The month began as a hopeful date, as an optimistic return, but it ended with the player undergoing surgery, although with the confidence of returning one hundred percent.

Step back

All because of a blow in the group stage of the Champions League, in a match against Benfica on November 14. Adapting to your new position nine, Alexia was recovering, little by little and patiently, her level. But in that game everything went wrong. Something about his left knee made him leave the field to talk to the doctors. He returned to the field shortly after. But he returned to sit on the bench without knowing what was happening.

An MRI ruled out the injury: it was discomfort from the blow that would stop in a couple of weeks, the doctors thought at the time. Barcelona and the culés breathed easy. Alexia seemed to improve by training on the sidelines, although she missed the classic in Montjuïc. But when he began to work more, on the field and touching the ball, he became resentful again. And on November 27 he left the Spanish team's concentration in what was a courtesy visit, although both the Federation's and Barça's tests ruled out any type of serious injury.

But he continued training. On December 15, they performed the last MRI, with no differences compared to the first one a month ago. Nothing had changed, but the discomfort persisted. And although the message from Barcelona was to wait 15 days and after the Christmas holidays evaluate the next step, the soccer player had grown tired of waiting. With the ghosts of the past present, she followed the advice of a second opinion and decided to tackle the problem through observation arthroscopy to try to finally know the source of her discomfort. There are still many questions to be resolved. And without answers, the wait grows and becomes longer.

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.