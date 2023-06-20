It’s been five months since Julian Sands (65, Otley, UK) was last seen. But the search continues. The police department of the Californian county of San Bernardino continued the search for the British interpreter last Saturday, June 17, in the surroundings of the Baldy Bowl area, in the San Gabriel mountains, about 80 kilometers northeast of the city of The Angels. Sands disappeared on January 13 when he left his house in Los Angeles to take a walk in this area. He never came back. That day his family — he is the father of three children — reported his disappearance to the authorities.

The operation last weekend included more than 80 search and rescue volunteers and police officers. Their efforts were supported by two helicopter and drone crews. Teams of personnel were flown into remote and hard-to-reach areas in Baldy Bowl and conducted aerial searches and assessments. The reason for using drones was to be able to access areas where ground personnel could not, according to reports. in a statement the department of the sheriff.

Despite California temperatures now being more conducive to searching than they were last January, parts of the mountain remain inaccessible due to extreme conditions: “Multiple areas include steep terrain and ravines, which are still more three meters of ice and snow,” the authorities said in the statement, which also shared a video of the helicopters used in the operation on their Twitter account.

As also reported by the San Bernardino Police Department, since the actor disappeared in January, eight search operations have been carried out in the area and more than 500 hours have been dedicated to finding him. “Mr. Sands’ case is still active and search efforts will continue in a limited capacity,” the statement concludes, also providing contact details for anyone who may have information about the case.

Sands is a very experienced hiker, having trekked to peaks all over the world. But last winter, around the time he decided to go hiking, the western United States was hit with extreme weather conditions. California recorded the highest snowfall record in the last 40 years. According to the actor, popular for his roles in A room with a view (1985) and Warlock (1989), in an interview to british newspaper Guardian in 2020He is passionate about the outdoors and nature. His happiest moment is always when he approaches the top of a mountain, “on a glorious cold morning”. In the same conversation, he admitted that in the past he had had to face situations where he feared for his life: “In the early 1990s, in the Andes, when we were caught in a vicious storm above 20,000 feet with three others”. “We were all very bad. Some guys close to us perished; we were very lucky, ”he recalled then.

It was on January 13 when Sands’ wife, the writer and journalist Evgenia Citkowitz, announced that her husband had not returned home after going hiking. Initial searches by authorities to find him were interrupted by dangerous weather conditions. In fact, the San Bernardino County department has had to rescue 14 hikers this winter, and has reported that two had lost their lives due to injuries caused by a fall.

In April, one of his sons, Henry Sands spoke to the British newspaper The Times about the situation. In the conversation, he stated that he is “realistic” about the chances of finding his parent, “because of the impact of weather conditions on the search during the last season.” “I am enormously grateful for all the efforts made thus far by the volunteer search and rescue climbers and the team of the sheriff from San Bernardino County to bring my father home,” Henry said. And he admitted: “There is nothing more to say at this time, other than to reinforce my deepest gratitude for the love and support that my family and I have received.”