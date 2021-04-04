The tiger, who has killed more than 10 stray dogs since the end of January, is being searched for by the hunting supervision officers in the Khasansky district of the Primorsky Territory. About this with reference to the center “Amur Tiger” reports TASS…

According to the Deputy Minister of Forestry and Wildlife Protection of the Primorsky Territory Alexei Surovy, the predator is attracted by garbage dumps where stray dogs live.

“The best bait for a young tiger, and we are sure that we are dealing with just such, you cannot imagine. When it became clear that, despite the measures taken, the animal did not leave, they requested and received permission from Rosprirodnadzor to catch it, ”the agency quotes him as saying.

In order to catch the animal, experts have set up traps, but so far the tiger is bypassing them. If he does get caught, then they plan to take him to another territory.

At the same time, the employees of the center do not see anything unnatural in this behavior of the predator. In their opinion, attacks on dogs are associated with a large population of tigers in the area and high competition between individuals.

The Amur tiger inhabiting the Primorsky Territory is the largest of the tigers and one of the rarest, it is listed in the international Red Book. Currently, there are about 600 Amur tigers in the Far East, which is 95 percent of the world population. A small number of predators also live in China.

