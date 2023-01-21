Federal agencies and local governments in the United States on Saturday joined the search for British actor Julian Sands, who disappeared in the mountains of California.
Authorities use mobile phone forensics to help locate the actor.
Both federal and state officials are currently working with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, a week after the actor was first reported missing in a Southern California mountain range, according to British BA Media news agency.
As of Friday, ground crews were still unable to continue their search efforts, due to indications of imminent avalanches in the area.
The involvement of federal agencies and state governments is a boost to the search for Sands, which will continue by helicopter only for now.
